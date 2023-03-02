Pakistan’s ex-general Amjad Shoaib walks free from jail in sedition case

ISLAMABAD – A local court in the country’s federal capital has ordered the immediate release of Lieutenant General (r) Amjad Shoaib, days after the former 3-star general was detained for inciting rebellion within institutions.

On Thursday, the military veteran appeared before the court. Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra announced the reserved judgment, and discharged the case against Amjad Shoaib.

The court turned down the physical remand of Gen (r) Shoaib, ruling that there was no corroborated evidence to prove the charges for remand. Last month, the former military man was booked by Islamabad’s Ramna police.

Following the registration of the case, Lt Gen Shoaib was held in an early morning raid in the federal capital.

In the FIR, officials accused the ex-Pakistan Army commander attempted to incite enmity, hatred, and provocation in state institutions.

After getting relief in the controversial case, the former military men slammed officials for lodging a fake case against him. My life is for Pakistan… I never asked for a position, neither I am involved in mainstream politics, he said, and refuted to meet PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Lamenting the case, the military veteran said he fought two wars, and witnessed partition.

Outrage over his arrest

On Wednesday, a picture of Lt. Gen (r) Amjad Shoaib, went viral on social media platforms. He can be seen standing behind bars in a prison cell.

PTI chief called it embarrassing as a Pakistani to witness the depths we have sunk to thanks to this imported regime of a cabal of crooks & their handlers. In desperation to cling to power & muzzle all dissenting voices, they have jailed a respected, patriotic Pakistani on sedition charges.

I feel embarrassed as a Pakistani to witness the depths we have sunk to thanks to this imported regime of a cabal of crooks & their handlers. In desperation to cling to power & muzzle all dissenting voices, they have jailed a respected, patriotic Pakistani on sedition charges. pic.twitter.com/YCo9F371vU — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 2, 2023

Seasoned journalist Hamid Mir took to Twitter and lamented Gen (r) Amjad Shoaib’s arrest. I have gone through the FIR and believes that the anchor who asked the question will also be arrested in the coming days.

He called it shameful for the justice system.

ایک ٹی وی شو میں اینکر کے سوال کا جواب دیکر امجد شعیب صاحب گرفتار ہو گئے میں نے ایف آئی آر کو غور سے پڑھا ہے اور مجھے یقین ہے کہ کچھ دنوں کے بعد سوال کرنے والے اینکروں کی گرفتاریاں بھی شروع ہو جائیں گی امجد شعیب کی گرفتاری صرف قابل مذمت نہیں بلکہ نظام انصاف کے لئے قابل شرم بھی ہے pic.twitter.com/P3dJlHxP61 — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) February 27, 2023