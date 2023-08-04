ISLAMABAD – Former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani has been awarded Human Rights Award, for his spirited judgments against political impunity in a time of crisis and for defending judicial independence.

American Bar Association awarded the prestigious award to a former Pakistani top judge. He was presented the award by ABA President during a dinner at the ABA Annual Meeting in the US.

Sharing his views at the event, Justice (r) Tassaduq Hussain Jilani expressed worry over hatred and crimes against Muslims and Christians on the basis of religion across the globe, especially in Indian-occupied Kashmir and parts of India under nationalist government.

Former CJP said the honor speaks as vindication for what he stood for throughout his career.

The ex-jurist gave the honor to people who made significant contributions to the promotion and protection of human rights on a global scale. It aimed to honor and give public recognition to legal experts, human rights luminary, or international human rights organization that has made an exceptional contribution to the advancement of human rights outside of the US.

For the unversed, Justice Jillani had a distinguished career in the field of law and judiciary. He served as the 21st Chief Justice of Pakistan. He was appointed as a judge of the top court back in 2004 and held various important positions within the judiciary.

He is known for his staunch commitment to upholding human rights and the rule of law while he delivered several landmark judgments related to human rights issues, including cases involving freedom of expression, minority rights, and the protection of vulnerable groups.

Mr Jillani is known for his writings and opinions on legal matters that have contributed to the development of jurisprudence in Pakistan.