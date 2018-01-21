Pakistan’s enemies hatching conspiracies but will fail: Air Chief

Islamabad

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman Saturday said Pakistan’s enemies were joining hands together in hatching conspiracies against it but they would always fail. ‘This is the ideological state made in the name of Allah and nobody dare to cast an evil eye on it,’ according to a press release issued here by the Media Affairs Directorate of PAF, the Air Chief said stated this while addressing a unique ceremony held at PAF Museum, Karachi to pay tribute to Air Commodore Sattar Alvi (Retd), a renowned war veteran of 1974 Arab Israel war.

Alvi had shot down an Israeli Air Force Mirage aircraft during an aerial combat in Syria. In the ceremony he presented flying coverall (suit) of deceased Israeli pilot (Capt Lutz) to PAF Museum. The air chief said, ‘The PAF together with sister services and the nation would thwart their nefarious designs and they would meet the same fate as always, Insha Allah.’ ‘PAF stands ever ready for the aerial defence of motherland on the strength of supreme sacrifices and professionalism of its valiant predecessors, who paved the path of glory for this elite organization,’ he added.

Sohail Aman paid tribute to Air Commodore Sattar Alvi (Retd) and said the heroics of legendary fighter pilot not only brought laurels to PAF but were also a source of pride for the entire nation. He termed the flying coverall of the deceased Israeli pilot as a ‘War Trophy’ and was of the opinion that it was a valuable addition to the historic archive of PAF Museum.

The air chief also lauded Group Captain Hussaini’s art stating that his world-renowned aviation paintings manifested his earnest efforts towards preserving PAF’s accounts of professionalism, journey towards progress and supreme sacrifices made by the heroes for defence of the country. He said the illustrious history of PAF depicted by Group Captain Hussaini would be a source of inspiration for the future generation and instill in them the spirit of nationhood.

Air Commodore Sattar Alvi (Retd) is a celebrated fighter pilot of PAF who single-handedly shot down the Israeli mirage aircraft while flying a vintage Syrian Air Force Mig-21 aircraft, during 1974 Arab Israel war, and thus became the one and only pilot in the history with this rare feat. On this act of gallantry, he was awarded with Sitar-e-Jurat by the government, and Wisaam Faris and Wisaam Shujaat by Government of Syria.

Governor Sindh, Mohammad Zubair was the chief guest on the historic occasion. On arrival, he was received by Air Chief Marshal. On this memorable occasion, the chief guest also inaugurated the ‘Aviation Paintings Exhibition’ with the theme ‘Pakistan Air Force – Defenders of Aerial Frontiers’. More than 300 pieces of Aviation Art painted by internationally acclaimed aviation artist of PAF, Group Captain Hussaini (Retd), would be on display for the general public.—APP