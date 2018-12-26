Pakistan’s election at UN climate convention shows global acceptance

Govt’s efforts in tackling climate challenges recognized at world level

Zubair Qureshi

Pakistan’s election as Vice-President to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) reflects global acknowledgement of Pakistan’s efforts aimed at tackling climate challenges and effects of global warming.

Prime Minister’s climate change adviser, environmentalists and researchers in the field of the climate challenges and their impact on Pakistan’s economy, weather pattern and living of the people have termed Pakistan’s accession to the second top position as a unique honour and global recognition to the country’s commitment and role in reducing greenhouse gases effect though its contribution to the world’s greenhouse gases is only 1pc.

Adviser to PM on Climate Change Amin Aslam who led the Pakistani delegation to the global convention to Conference of Parties (COP 24) Pakistan’s election to the UN convention as well as to the five other bodies related to climate change, is a strong reaffirmation by the international community in Pakistan’s substantial contribution towards international efforts aimed at tackling climate change.

Director of Development Communication Network (DevCom) and Pakistan’s well-known environmentalist Munir Ahmed while talking to Pakistan Observer welcomed this development saying it is indeed a great achievement of Pakistan to win the COP vice president slot in very intense competition. This is also remarkable recognition of the efforts Pakistan pitting in the global campaign against the climate change.

Though Pakistan has negligible contrition to total Greenhouse Gas emissions, yet the country is making all its best efforts to take measures against the elements contributing to the climate change and Greenhouse gases emissions.

On the other hand, said Munir Ahmed Pakistan itself is one of the most vulnerable countries to the harsh climate impact. “I believe after securing the very important seat in the COP, Pakistan would be in better condition to voice for the region and poor countries but could also seek more resources for its own vulnerabilities.”

According to Executive Director, Sustainable Development Police Institute (SDPI) Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri Pakistani is already witnessing a change in weather pattern, such as erratic rainfalls, droughts, heat and cold waves and the issue of smog. These are the challenges that the whole world is confronting and not an issue of a single country. He said the present government had taken a number of initiatives on the climate front to enable Pakistan to play an effective role in forthcoming climate negotiations in 2019.

Full credit goes to Malik Amin Aslam, who work tirelessly at COP24 and got Pakistan elected as Vice President for the forthcoming COP. This is a big moment and achievement for Pakistan, said Dr Suleri.

