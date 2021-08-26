Pakistan’s economy on right track despite challenges, PM says at 3-year performance ceremony

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the PTI government has put the economy of the country on right track despite several challenges including Covid-19 pandemic.

He was addressing a ceremony held at the Convention Center to launch the three-year performance report of his government.

The premier said that the last three years were spent with great difficulty as the previous government had left bankrupt country for PTI.

“We inherited low reserves and high liabilities. We had no resources to repay loan. We were on the verge of being default due to no foreign exchange reserves,” he said.

He highlighted that the PTI government reduced the current account deficit significantly from $20 billion in 2018 to $1.8 billion. “The foreign exchange reserves increased from US $ 16.4 billion to US $ 27 billion, revenue collection from Rs3800 billion to Rs. 4700 billion, workers’ remittances from US $ 19.9 billion to US $ 29.4 billion,” he highlighted.

He acknowledged that the timely assistance from the friendly countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE and China helped Pakistan arrest further depreciation of rupee.

World Should Help Afghanistan Achieve Peace

The premier on Wednesday urged the world to help Afghanistan achieve peace after the decades of conflict it has faced.

He said that the Taliban are making efforts to set up an inclusive government and they are talking about peace. “We should help them,” he said.

Sagacious Policy of Smart Lockdown

The prime minister said that Pakistan pursued a sagacious policy of smart lockdown after the breakout of Covid-19 pandemic in order to protect lives and livelihood of the people.

He said that the international organisations including World Health Organization and World Economic Forum have appreciated Pakistan’s policy.

Govt Wages Struggle Against Mafias

He said that PTi government was pursuing the mission of justice, humanity and self-esteem. He said a struggle has been waged against the mafia in order to bring the influential people under the law.

He highlighted that Anti-Corruption Department in Punjab recovered Rs450 billion in the last three years. Similarly, the NAB recovered Rs519 billion during the last three years.

Ehsaas Program

The premier said that the allocation for the social safety initiative has been icnreased from Rs110 billion to Rs260 billion.

He said the Cash Emergency program, launched after the breakout of Covid-19 to protect the vulnerable groups, has got recognition from the World Bank, state broadcaster reported.

Under Kamyab Pakistan Program, he said that interest free loans will be provided to the families to start their businesses. Besides, one person from each family will be provided with technical training.

Health Cards

He said that health cards have been provided to each household in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa whilst the same facility will be extended to each household in Punjab by the end of the year.

PM Appreciates Armed Forces’ Professionalism

The prime minister also thanked and appreciated the armed forces saying their professionalism and readiness give a sense of security to the people of Pakistan. He said the real strength and importance of our armed forces came to the fore in the wake of Pulwama incident.