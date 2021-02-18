Pakistan’s economic indicators ‘on positive trajectory’ as Roshan Digital Accounts receive $500m remittances

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan’s economic indicators are on positive trajectory despite many challenges including that of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with Roshan Digital Account crossing US$500 million mark in remittances in Islamabad on Thursday, PM Imran said the present government has made record repayments of twenty billion dollars in foreign loans over the last two and a half years.

He expressed his pleasure over the record increase in the country’s exports at a time when the economies around the world were badly affected by the breakout of the pandemic, the state broadcaster reported. “Our exports have been more than our competitors including India and Bangladesh,” Khan said, adding that Pakistan’s textile sector is witnessing a boom and new textile mills are being opened.

According to the premier, some 88,000 Roshan Digital Accounts have been opened in 97 countries. Pointing out that the overseas Pakistanis are our biggest asset and it has been his endeavour to tap this potential to take forward the country, PM Khan directed the State Bank of Pakistan to open a special cell to fully facilitate the overseas Pakistanis in opening the Roshan Digital Account.

“The more we facilitate the expatriates, more amounts will come in the Roshan Digital Account.”

Roshan Digital Account is a major initiative of State Bank of Pakistan, in collaboration with commercial banks operating in Pakistan. These accounts provide innovative banking solutions for millions of Non Resident Pakistanis (NRPs) seeking to undertake banking, payment and investment activities in Pakistan.