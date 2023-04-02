Pakistan’s e-sports prodigy Arslan Ash bags another Tekken 7 contest in Japan

TOKYO – After raking accolades in the e-sports world, Pakistan’s talented gamer Arslan Ash bagged another prestigious tournament, Tekken 7 at EVO Japan 2023.

The Tekken master outclassed South Korea’s Meo-IL, etching his name in history books for being the only Pakistani who holds three EVO titles under his belt.

Arslan Siddique opted Zafina to slam Meo-IL, who was playing with Geese Howard in the final leg of the world’s biggest fighting game tournament.

Tekken series game director and official Katsuhiro Harada awarded winning and cash prizes among players.

The gamer from the South Asian nation used to play with Zafina, Kazumi, and Geese. The player to win EVO Championship Japan as well as their American counterpart in the same year remained part of Fighting Game Community and continued to move up and up in the game. ESPN earlier picked him as the best e-sports player in 2019.

Meanwhile, another Pakistani gamer Atif Butt grabbed the title of “King of the Iron Fist” after clinching the Tekken World Tour 2022 videogame tournament; he is also a member of Ash’s team.