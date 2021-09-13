Pakistan’s dossier on occupied Kashmir exposed Indian fascist govt again, says Mushaal Mullick

ISLAMABAD – Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation, has said that Pakistan once again exposed the dirty face of Indian fascist government by presenting dossier with a list of 1128 perpetrators involved in war crimes in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) along with victims of genocidal acts, torture and enforced disappearances.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, who is the wife of incarcerated JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in a statement issued in Islamabad on Monday said that the long list of dossier released by government of Pakistan exposed the scale of war crimes in the occupied valley.

She went on to say that the Narendra Modi-led Indian government turned the heaven-like valley into the world largest open prison and torture cell; however the world community and human right organizations remained tight-lipped, which clearly depicted their duplicity and double standard.

She said that human rights violations, fake encounters and false flag operations became a common phenomenon. Moreover, Mushaal lamented that the inhuman Indian forces used rape as war tool in IIOJK to silence the dissenting voices.

The Chairperson said that the 131-paged dossier presented by Pakistan badly exposed the Indian atrocities and inhuman acts and the world powers, so-called human right organization and UN bodies needed to take prompt actions and imposed strict sanctions, besides warning of cutting all diplomatic relations.

In IOJK, 30,000 people have been tortured since 2014, and 3,850 women have been humiliated. 8,000 to 10,000 Kashmiris have been forcibly disappeared. Evidence of the use of chemical weapons against local Kashmiris is also part of the dossier.

Human rights violations in IIOJK are directly connected to decades-old unresolved Kashmir dispute, she said.

“Peace in South Asia will remain a distant dream if Kashmiris’ plight continues to be ignored,” Mushaal quoted the dossier.

“I urge the global community to stand up and stop India,” she said.

