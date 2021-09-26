Pakistan’s diplomat wins praise

Islamabad

Pakistan’s visually impaired diplomat Saima Saleem delivered a potent speech Saturday, presenting the country’s position by using braille for the first time in a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Munir Akram congratulated Saima Saleem for representing Pakistan via a potent speech during the UNGA session.

He said, “I congratulate Saima Saleem, my team member, for successfully putting forward Pakistan’s position by exercising the right of reply.”

At the UNGA, Pakistani delegate Saima Saleem said India remains in occupation of an internationally recognized disputed territory whose final disposition needs to be decided in accordance with the democratic principle of a free and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices, as provided for under numerous resolutions of the Security Council.

In a hard-hitting statement made in exercise of her right of reply, Saima Saleem said India’s use of the canard of terrorism, regurgitating stale arguments are typical of all occupiers.

She said we call upon the international community to take cognizance of the compelling evidence and hold India accountable for its heinous crimes.