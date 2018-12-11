Pakistan’s DHM hosts reception for media delegation

Zubair Qureshi

Beijing

PM Imran Khan has complete faith in potential of CPEC to eliminate poverty from country

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is in its crucial phase and the government of China has assured the new Pakistani government that it will complete all the projects under this flagship project of the Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) as per their timeline.

This was said by Deputy Head of Mission (DHM) of Pakistan embassy in China Ms Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Monday, during a media interaction with a delegation of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) that is currently visiting China.

Ms Baloch had hosted a luncheon reception for the 11-member visiting team led by Mr Ayaz Ahmed Khan at a famous Turkish restaurant. Press & Culture Attaché of the Pakistan Embassy Ms Hina Firdous was also present on the occasion. Pakistan Embassy’s Deputy Head while welcoming the media persons in China categorically said that the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan in October this year had dispelled all such negative propaganda and rumors like Pakistan was considering revision of CPEC projects, etc which had earlier clouded this ‘game changer’ project for Pakistan.

PM Khan returned to Pakistan quite convinced about the fruits of the CPEC and relieved that China was in fact playing the role of a long-time, trusted friend of Pakistan by injecting billions of dollars in its economy through this project, said Ms Baloch. CPEC, she said is close to his vision and the goal he has set before himself i.e. to eliminate poverty from the country, she said.

While replying to the questions of the visiting guests, Pakistan’s DHM said CPEC in fact reflected China’s trust in Pakistan as emerging nation of the region with huge potential in market economy.

China came forward and invested in Pakistan’s economy at a time when no other country was ready to enter into any business or trade deal with Pakistan and we were on the brink of bankruptcy, she said.

China Pakistan Economic Corridor, she said was the flagship project of President Xi Jinping’s B&R Initiative and development of Gwadar Port was the flagship project of the CPEC itself, said she while emphasizing the significance of the port. Gwadar Port alone has the potential to change Pakistan’s status from an importing country to a major exporting country of the world, she said adding work on the work was fast-tracked and the port, with the fully functional terminal, regular cargo service, free zone and business centre is a symbol of future development and prosperity of Pakistan.

She also referred to a recent report by China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC), the port’s operator that some 20 companies in different businesses have already joined the Gwadar free zone with direct investment of over $460 million. When one of the senior members and coordinator of the delegation Aamir Mahmood drew the attention of the DCM to the news that Prime Minister Khan wanted revision of the CPEC deal with China, she said after his visit to China it is now crystal clear that no such revision is under consideration and the CPEC projects will be completed as per timeline.

To a question, she emphasized that since Pakistan lacked in skilled workforce, China has bring its engineers, skilled labour in order to timely finish its project, this should not be seen as CPEC is not meant for Pakistan’s labour force or manpower. At present thousands of Pakistanis are directly or indirectly employed at CPEC related projects, she said.

She also cautioned the media against forces and lobbies working against Pakistan-China close friendship and deals in trade and investment.

“They do not want our cooperation with China vis-à-vis CPEC and the media should play a proactive role to restore confidence of investors in Pakistan’s booming economy under this mega-billion-dollar project. The media’s role and cooperation are of utmost importance in this regard and we hope that the media can spread correct information regarding CPEC, she said.

The CPNE delegation includes Tahir Farooq, Arif Baloch, Anwar Sajidi, Hamid Hussain Abidi, Yousaf Nizami, Bashir Memon, Tanveer Shaukat, Yahya Khan Sadozai, Aamer Mahmood, Ayaz Ahmed Khan and Zubair Qureshi.

