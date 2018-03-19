Pakistan’s deradicalisation programmes

Khurram Minhas

DEPROGRAMMING of a bomb or a missile is possible but how can an extremist is deprogrammed? Pakistan is currently trying to expand various techniques to de-radicalise individuals. Pakistan is a country regarded by many as the epicenter in the fight against global terrorism. In the backdrop of transnational terrorist ideologies who are trying to influence the vulnerable mind of youth especially from tribal belt, Pakistan has started limited De-radicalisation, Disengagement, and Rehabilitation (DDR) Programmes such as Mishal, Sparley, Rastoon, Pythom, Heila and Sabaoon. However, due to insufficient resources and lack of political will, DDR programmes in Punjab and Sind could not be expanded.

Although most people who have passed through DDR Engineering have alienated themselves from employing violence as a political weapon, they may yet remain sensitive to the cause. This may mean that they are willing to seek alternative legal methods to reach their goals which the state should ensure are available, but further monitoring of their activities and attitudes is sensible. Furthermore, Pakistan is still struggling in devising modern preventive techniques that can stop nourishment of terrorism and extremism in future. According to various experts, there are numerous factors contributing towards extremism, violent extremism and terrorism. Apart from poverty, socio-politico-economic marginalization, the ‘Social Constructivism’ is perhaps the strongest factor contributing in rise of extremism. The Social Constructivism refers to developing minds according to social environment. To deconstruct the existing ‘Social Construct’, Pakistan has neglected the significance of Peace education, which is also a preventive technique from extremism and radicalisation.

In this regard, government needs to emphasis on peace education. Peace education is the process of acquiring the values, the knowledge and developing the attitudes, skills, and behaviors to live in harmony with oneself, with others, and with the natural environment. Though not a new phenomenon, peace education has greatly acquired importance internationally. Developing desire of peace in youth and next generation is the basic aim of peace education. Constructing minds for live in peace and harmony requires persistent engagement. Peace education programs around the world largely focus on tolerance of diversity, coexistence, conflict resolution techniques, gender equality and international understanding. The most significant of these new approaches focuses on peace education as a process of worldview transformation.

Pakistan’s National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) in its National Counter Extremism Policy guidelines has highlighted the need for a national education policy. However, after 18th amendment, education has become the subject of provinces. Despite the urgency and significance, provinces have not yet taken considerable measures to neither devise a curriculum based on principles of ‘peace education’ nor they have trained their teachers to effectively teach critical thinking to students, which is prerequisite to curb inflow of extremist ideology. Pakistani society is much polarized due to different types of education systems. Public schools, private schools and Madaris are teaching different curriculum. Ministry of Education in collaboration with NACTA has formulated a National Curriculum Policy (NCP), which emphasizes on peace. However, implementation and verification mechanisms on NCP are not yet clear.

However, private sector in Pakistan has taken the lead in disseminating peace education among various segments of society. In this regard, Jamia Naeemia in Lahore has organized a series of lectures related to peace education, sectarian harmony and tolerance. Likewise, Paiman Alumni Trust and Pakistan Education & Research run programmes of peace education in Peshawar and Karachi respectively. These are significant and encouraging contributions by private sector. However, government must patronize such programmes in different provinces under relevant education commissions/ministries.

Pakistan requires transformation from belief-based to knowledge-based society to meet the challenges of radicalization of youth in the county. Emphasis is to be laid on the exigency for preventing the minds of our youth from descending into mental slums, where toxic germination of radicalism, bigotry, dejection, loss of faith in human values and resort to militancy and violence, are growing. Seeking a pragmatic strategy that makes a bridge between hard and soft strategies, softer means need to be employed at the state level for long-term rehabilitation and reintegration of the spoilers in the affected belts, as extremism is related with minds and it cannot be resolved by merely employing ammunition.

A long-term strategy must not be sacrificed for short-term gains. By bringing the militants into the fold of DDR Programming and emphasis on Peace education, the government may win trust of the people. Undoubtedly, it appears to be a Herculean task but not beyond resources to keep intact Pakistan’s sovereignty and fundamental rights of its citizenry as an independent nation.

– The writer works for Islamabad Policy Research Institute, think tank in Islamabad.