Pakistan’s defence production intended to ensure peace: COAS Gen Qamar attends handing over of Al Khalid-I Tank

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated that Pakistan’s defence production is only intended to ensure peace as he visited the Heavy Industries Taxila Complex in its namesake city near Rawalpindi.

“The COAS was chief guest at the handing over ceremony of Tank Al Khalid-I to Armoured Corps Regiment,” a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations on Tuesday. “It was built under joint venture with China and Ukraine.”

During the ceremony Tank Al Khalid-I displayed some of its outstanding capabilities including mobility, speed, Bi-axis gun stabilisation of the control system and use of smoke screen to mask movement, the military’s media wing said.

According to the ISPR, the tank will be handed over to formations with critical and decisive role during war. “Major General Syed Aamer Raza, the chairman HIT, highlighted the ongoing projects, achievements of HIT and its contribution in the defence industry by pursuing self-reliance.”

General Qamar expressed his confidence, satisfaction and appreciation for HIT’s state-of-the art products and capabilities.

He also lauded the efforts of HIT towards attainment of self-reliance and manufacturing of world class indigenous defence products, direly needed in evolving security environment, the statement added.

Reiterating the need for bolstering defence and operational preparedness, the army chief said: “Our defence preparation and operational readiness are to ensure peace within and peace without.”“However, if provoked we shall respond and respond with all our might,” the Chief of Army Staff was quoted as saying.