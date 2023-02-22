Pakistan’s Defence Minister, ISI chief meet top Afghan officials amid terror resurgence, border tensions

KABUL – Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Intelligence Chief Lt. General Nadeem Anjum held a meeting in Kabul with Taliban chief Abdul Ghani Bradar and other officials to exchange views on security measures mainly counter-terrorism.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said a high-ranking delegation led by Defence Minister called on top Afghan officials to discuss security matters. Pakistan’s special envoy on Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq and other officials also attended the meeting.

The recent visit comes on the heels of escalated terror attacks by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as splinter groups continued attacks on Pakistan’s security forces after ending Afghan Taliban-brokered ceasefire.

The spymaster and other officials will reportedly urge the neighboring state to live up to its commitment of not allowing safe haven to militants.

Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, Director General Inter Services Intelligence (DG ISI), was part of a Pakistani delegation led by Minister of Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif to Kabul, #Afghanistan to meet Taliban leadership

Islamabad and Kabul remained in backchannel dialogue to resolve the issue of the militancy as terrorists, barging into Pakistan from Afghanistan, are on the rampage, and hundreds of Pakistanis mostly security forces personnel martyred in recent times.

The two sides also witnessed heightened border tension as the Taliban-led side closed the border after Islamabad denied entry to an Afghan man seeking to cross the border without carrying documents.

Amid the key border closure, thousands of containers remain stranded on the border while trade halted.

Earlier in the day, Abdul Ghani Baradar’s office issued a statement about the recent visit in which it called for the release of Afghan nationals being held in jails in South Asian nation.