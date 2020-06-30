Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally soars to 212,491

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In 125 days since the first novel coronavirus case emerged in Pakistan, the nationwide tally soared past 212,491 with Sindh reporting 2,655 new cases.

According to lab results posted by the federal and provincial governments, at least 3,987 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. At least 118 new deaths were also reported, taking the death toll to 4,354. Over 3,200 patients recovered across the country.

So far Punjab has recorded 75,501 cases, Sindh 84,656, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 26,598 infections, Balochistan 10,426, Islamabad 12,775 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan 1,470 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 1,065 infections.

Manwhile, the Punjab government has extended its ‘smart lockdown’ till July 15 and issued a notification in this regard.

In a statement, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Muhammad Usman said that educational institutions, marriage halls, restaurants, parks and cinemas will remain closed, while social and religious gatherings will also be banned.

“All businesses will be open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 7pm,” he said, adding that all grocery stores and corner shops will be allowed to open throughout the week according to the same timings.