Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate drops below 5%

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded only 2,465 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours as the positivity rate dropped below 5 percent, according to data released by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Wednesday.

NCOC said that total 49,553 tests were conducted across the country, adding that the positivity rate has been recorded at 4.97%.

However, a rise in Pakistan’s daily COVID-19 death was witnessed as 49 more patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. The overall death toll has surged to 29,877. Meanwhile, total active cases stand at 73,029.

A day earlier, NCOC announced to relax coronavirus restriction in cities with a positivity rate of less than 10 percent.

The forum said that curbs, however, will remain in place in six cities, including Karachi, where the positivity rate has been recorded above 10%.

The decision was taken after NCOC in today’s meeting reviewed the trends of disease and the non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPI) currently being enforced.

“In view of improved disease trends, NPIs are being eased out for cities with less than 10 per cent positivity,” read the statement.

The forum has allowed indoor and outdoor gatherings, including weddings where maximum 500 guests, who are fully vaccinated, can be invited.

It also allowed indoor and outdoor dining for fully vaccinated individuals at restaurants while gyms, cinemas, shrines and amusement parks will be opened for fully vaccinated visitors.

NCOC said that schools will remain opened for all students with strict implementation of Covid-19 protocols.

The six cities where restrictions will remain in place include Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mardan, Karachi, Hyderabad and Peshawar.

Indoor gathers and dining will remain banned in these cities while outdoor gatherings with maximum of 300 people will be allowed.

Furthermore, indoor gyms, cinemas, shrines and amusements parks will continue to operate at 50$ capacity for only fully vaccinated individuals.

Contact sports, including karate, boxing, martial arts, rugby, water polo and wrestling, will remain banned until further decision.

“[A] review of NPIs will be carried out on February 21,” the NCOC statement said.