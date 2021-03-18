Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to spike

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, Pakistan’s positivity rating increased to 7.8% on Thursday, despite a steady increase in coronavirus cases throughout the region (NCOC).

The NCOC reports that about 61 people have died from the outbreak in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 13,717.

About 3,495 new coronavirus cases have been recorded around the country in the last 24 hours. Furthermore, there are 24,592 active coronavirus patients in the world as of today.

In the last 24 hours, 44,377 coronavirus tests were conducted with 3,495 of them coming out positive.

The world is now facing the third wave of coronavirus, which health authorities agree is more deadly and harmful than the previous ones. They’ve advised citizens to follow standard operating procedures (Sops) to keep the virus from spreading.

The country’s COVID-19 limits, which were relaxed, last month owing to an increase in incidents, have been reinstated, although educational institutes in many Punjab and KP cities have been closed.