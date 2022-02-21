Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate continues to drop

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan continues to witness decline in Covid-19 cases as it recorded only 1,360 fresh cases during the last 24 hours, the lowest since January 8.

According to data released by the National Command and Operation (NCOC) on Monday, the positivity rate has dropped to 3.26 % as Pakistan has intensified vaccination drive. However, the total number of cases in the country has surged to 1,501,680.

Health officials conducted 41,597 coronavirus diagnostic tests countrywide in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 31 more patients died of the virus, taking the overall death toll of the country to 30,040.

Moreover, 1,315 patients recovered in the last 24 hours while 1,302 patients are still in critical care units.

Last week, NCOC announced to relax coronavirus restriction in cities with a positivity rate of less than 10 percent.

The forum said that curbs, however, will remain in place in six cities, including Karachi, where the positivity rate has been recorded above 10%.

The decision was taken after NCOC in today’s meeting reviewed the trends of disease and the non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPI) currently being enforced.

“In view of improved disease trends, NPIs are being eased out for cities with less than 10 per cent positivity,” read the statement.

The forum has allowed indoor and outdoor gatherings, including weddings where maximum 500 guests, who are fully vaccinated, can be invited.

It also allowed indoor and outdoor dining for fully vaccinated individuals at restaurants while gyms, cinemas, shrines and amusement parks will be opened for fully vaccinated visitors.

NCOC said that schools will remain opened for all students with strict implementation of Covid-19 protocols.

The six cities where restrictions will remain in place include Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mardan, Karachi, Hyderabad and Peshawar.

Indoor gathers and dining will remain banned in these cities while outdoor gatherings with maximum of 300 people will be allowed.

Furthermore, indoor gyms, cinemas, shrines and amusements parks will continue to operate at 50$ capacity for only fully vaccinated individuals.

Contact sports, including karate, boxing, martial arts, rugby, water polo and wrestling, will remain banned until further decision.