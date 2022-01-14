Pakistan’s Covid-19 cases jump by 46pc in one day New quarantine rules announced for travellers

The centralised quarantine arrangements for the rapid antigen test (RAT) positive inbound passengers have been abolished, the National Command and Operation Centre announced Thursday.

Earlier, the passengers had to stay at government-designated quarantine centres, but now, in a notification, the NCOC said all the passengers detected as positive in RAT on arrival at the airports will self-isolate for 10 days at their homes.

Meanwhile, all the inbound passengers who are currently quarantined at the centralized location will be shifted accordingly. It added that the remaining protocols of the inbound testing policy will remain in place in the light of fresh directives.

The NCOC also notified abolishing Category B and Category C of prohibited countries. It is pertinent to mention here that the Civil Aviation Authority had already abolished the categories since January 5.

In its notification, NCOC said:” Category ‘B’ and Category ‘C’ have been abolished with effect from January 5, 2022”. However, the following health protocols will continue to be applicable: The vaccination is mandatory for all inbound passengers and negative PCR report before boarding (maximum 48 hrs old).