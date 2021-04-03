Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio stands at 9.41%.

On Saturday, Pakistan’s coronavirus recovery total soared to 609,691 after 2486 more people healed in just 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Center, 50,186 tests were carried out across the country in the last 24 hours. A total of 4,723 individuals tested positive, raising the nationwide total to 682,888. The coronavirus positivity score in the country is 9.41 percent.

84 more people have died as a result of the infection in the last 24 hours. After the epidemic in Pakistan last year, the coronavirus has taken 14,697 lives.

Sindh has reported 266,173 cases and 4,506 deaths, Punjab has recorded 228,356 cases and 6,523 deaths, Balochistan has confirmed 19,679 cases and 211 deaths, and KP has confirmed 90,262 cases and 2,417 deaths.

60,197 cases and 574 deaths have been reported in Islamabad, 5,045 COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths have been reported in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 13,176 cases and 363 deaths have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

