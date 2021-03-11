Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate spikes to 5.36%, another 53 die in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 53 fresh deaths while as many as 2, 258 new cases of COVID-19 surfaced in different parts of the country, official figures showed on Thursday.

With the steady increase in coronavirus cases in Pakistan during the past few weeks, the coronavirus positivity rate has shot up to 5.36%, with daily cases in Pakistan crossing the 2,000-mark for the first time since January 29.

According to statistics shared by the government, about 42,164 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 2,258 people were tested positive.

According to the official portal, the number of deaths from coronavirus in the country has risen to 13,377, whereas, the total number of cases has climbed up to 597,497.

The number of active cases across the country stands at 17,627 as of today.

In addition, 1,276 patients have recovered from the virus across the country during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 566,492.

On Wednesday, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) put restrictions in public and private places as well as the educational institutions amid fears of COVID-19.

Addressing a joint press conference, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Dr. Faisal Sultan and Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said that 50 per cent attendance would be ensured in all state institutions.

Faisal Sultan declared the wearing of masks a mandatory and extended ban on cinemas and restaurants till further orders in April 2021.

“There will be summer vacations from March 15 to March 28,” said Shafqat Mahmood, adding that all educational institutions including all schools, colleges, and universities will remain close.

He stated that O and A level exams would go as per their schedule.

The exams of 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th examinations would also be held in May and June 2021.