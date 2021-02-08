Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll jumps past 12,000

Observer Report Islamabad

Pakistan crossed another grim milestone on Monday as the national toll of Covid-19 fatalities crossed the 12,000- deaths mark, amid calls for procuring vaccines for the general public.

The country’s death toll reached 12,026 after 59 new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

Data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), showed that the the greatest number of deaths were reported in Sindh followed by Punjab. It also said 42 out of the 59 that died were on ventilators.

The NCOC shared that Pakistan conducted 32,149 tests on Sunday, out of which 1,037 returned as positive. The positivity ratio of the country stood at 3.2%.