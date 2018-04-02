Pakistan’s constitution offers equal rights to all religious minorities: Khalil Tahir

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA), Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said that the Constitution of Pakistan offers equal rights to all religious minorities.

In a statement on the eve of Easter, Khalil Tahir Sandhu said that the day of Easter has great importance for the Christians community overall the World and in Pakistan arrangements of special prayers were made in all Worship places of Christians.

He said that today need to follow the teachings of Hazrat Masih to promote love, peace and sacrifice.

The Provincial Minister HR&MA said that enemies of Pakistan engaged in their own conspiracies but we all have to maintain unity to fail them.

Orignally published by INP