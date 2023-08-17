ISLAMABAD – In the first phase of the formation of the interim cabinet, at least a dozen ministers are slated to take the oath of their office today.

Days after taking the premiership, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has finalized the consultation process for appointing members of the interim cabinet.

It has been learnt that the swearing-in ceremony for ministers will occur today at 5 pm at the Presidency where Dr Arif Alvi will administer oath to the caretaker cabinet. Several important personalities are expected to attend the oath ceremony.

Sources familiar with development claimed that Senator Sarfaraz Bugti and some cabinet members are likely to take the oath.

Furthermore, the chairman of the Punjab IT Board Dr Umar Saif is expected to be appointed as caretaker IT and telecom minister. Senior journalist Murtaza Solangi is part of the caretaker federal cabinet, and will take oath today.

Sultan Ali Allana i, Faisal Vawda, Khurram Hameed Khan Rokhri, Shahid Khan Afridi, Mukhtar Ali Javeri, Qari Sadaqat, Ahad Cheema, Mushtaq Sukhera, Muhammad Ali Durrani, Hafeez Sheikh are likely to take roles.

Chairman APTMA Gohar Ejaz will be appointed Industries Minister while others to be roped in for converted roles include Shamshad Akhtar, Raza Baqir, Ashtar Ausaf, Jugnu Mohsin, Ayesha Raza Farooq, Brigadier (r) Muzaffar Ranjha, and Sitara Ayyaz.

Moreover, former IGP Dr. Shoaib Suddle Ahsan Bhoon, Zulfiqar Cheema, are being considered for coveted roles.

Earlier this month, President Dr. Arif Alvi dissolved the lower house of parliament, and the onus lies on the caretaker setup to conduct the general election.