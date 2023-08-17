ISLAMABAD – In the first phase of the formation of the interim cabinet, at least 18 ministers have taken the oath of their office.

The oath-taking ceremony started with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Interim Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and Punjab interim Information Minister Amir Mir attended the ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony for these ministers comprising experts and politicians took place at the Presidency where Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath. The interim cabinet comprises at least 7 special aides to the prime minister.

Days after taking the premiership, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar finalized the consultation process for appointing members of the interim cabinet.

Senator Sarfaraz Bugti gets the Federal Ministry, Murtaza Solangi was appointed as Information Minister. Former chairman of the Punjab IT Board Dr Umar Saif has been appointed as caretaker IT and telecom minister.

Chairman APTMA Gohar Ejaz will be appointed Industries Minister while others to be roped in for converted roles include Shamshad Akhtar, Raza Baqir, Ashtar Ausaf, Jugnu Mohsin, Ayesha Raza Farooq, Brigadier (r) Muzaffar Ranjha, and Sitara Ayyaz.

Earlier this month, President Dr. Arif Alvi dissolved the lower house of parliament, and the onus lies on the caretaker setup to conduct the general election.