Pakistan’s capital ranked second safest city in Southern Asia

Islamabad has been ranked as the second safest city in the Southern Asia region in a safety index compiled by an international organisation.

Numbeo, which claims to be the world’s largest database of user-contributed data about cities and countries, has released the safety index for 2021.

The Pakistani capital has secured the second position out of total 34 cities studied for the index. Islamabad has gotten 70.85 points out of 100.

Islamabad’s Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat also shared the development on his official Twitter handle.

Islamabad ranked as second most safest city in Southern Asia, with a safety Index of 70.85. pic.twitter.com/UFBVTpgkYm — Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) September 1, 2021

However, Islamabad has been ranked 23rd safest city in Asia with 71.08 points.

Lahore, the capital city of Punjab province, has been ranked as the 11th safest city in the index with 61.36 points.

Meanwhile, the Indian port city of Mangalore has been ranked as the safest city in Southern Asia with a safety index of 74.66.

Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, has been declared as South Asia’s least safe city with a safety index of 23.45.