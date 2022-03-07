Pakistan’s bowling coach to reach Karachi soon

Pakistan’s newly-appointed bowling coach Shaun Tait will reach Karachi on the 9th of March and will accompany the team in the dugout for their second test match.

The 39-year-old will integrate with the team after the completion of his three-day isolation period.

The former Australian speedster was recently confirmed as the men’s cricket team’s bowling coach for the next 12 months. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced the appointments of coaches while naming the squad for the Test series against Australia.

He was due to arrive in Pakistan before the first test match against Australia began but had to reschedule after the passing of his father.

Tait is replacing South Africa’s Vernon Philander who was appointed Pakistan’s bowling consultant for the T20 World Cup 2021 while also accompanying the side on the tour of Bangladesh that followed.