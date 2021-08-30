Pakistan’s borders are secure due to timely steps, says COAS

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said despite challenges, Pakistan’s borders are secure due to our timely steps for western zone border management.

Talking to a delegation, comprising members of Parliamentary Kashmir Committee and Defense Committees of the Senate and National Assembly, who visited GHQ in Rawalpindi, the army chief said: “We are prepared to meet any situation”.

Alluding to the benefits of regional connectivity, the army chief highlighted the importance of restoration of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable development of the region.

COAS said Pakistan Armed Forces, with support of the nation, have achieved unprecedented successes in fight against terrorism and bringing normalcy in the country.

He reiterated Pakistan Army’s support and commitment to Kashmir cause saying the world must know that without peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute, peace and stability will remain illusive.

The delegation was given detailed briefing on security environment, including situation on the borders and Pakistan’s Army efforts for peace and stability.

The delegation had an exhaustive interactive session with Gen Bajwa that concluded with resolve to continue struggle against violent extremism through a synergetic, whole-of-the-nation approach.