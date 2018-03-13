Pakistan’s biggest machinery expo-begins in Karachi

Staff Reporter

Karachi

E-commerce Gateway is all set to organize Pakistan’s Biggest Machinery Expo starting in Karachi from Monday. This prodigious event will be held at the Karachi Expo Center. These 3 days of events will include Auto and Transport Asia, Engineering Asia, Oil and Gas Asia and Power & Alternative Energy Asia.

This large-scale machinery expo will have more than 350+ Chinese delegates attending the expo including a high powered delegation of Chinese provincial ministers that will be attending the exhibition.

Furthermore, the expo will feature over 1000 local and foreign exhibitors and is expected to be attended by more than 85,000 people, whereby all major players will get an opportunity to display and market their products and services.

It will also give a platform to the international investors, manufacturers, traders and foreign entrepreneurs to interact with various segments of Pakistani consumers. As a result, the expo provides a boost to Pakistan’s economy by encouraging the machinery export sector.

These diversified events include the 17th International Auto, Transport & Logistics Asia–the biggest platform for the presentation of the products from the Automobile industry, Commercial Vehicle industry, Railway Industry, Next-Gen Battery Industry and Airlines Industry.

The 17th International Engineering Show- a leading event featuring the advancements in technology and breakthrough inventions in the Engineering Sector. The 17th International Oil & Gas Machinery and Technology Asia – is the largest platform in the continent for exhibiting high-end products and services of this sector.

The International Mines, Mineral & Metal Expo Fair is a vibrant platform for all international and national stakeholders to showcase the latest products and innovations of this highly lucrative industry.

Chinese government representatives from Beijing, Guizhou Province and Suizhou Hubei will be attending the exhibition.

A prestigious conference has also been scheduled with the Chinese delegation presenting on topics such ‘Sunward China greetings to Pakistani friends!’ presented by Xiao Yang looking after Sales & Marketing in Pakistan and South Asian Countries for Sunward Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd and ‘To build a beautiful and efficient life in Pakistan’ presented Yang Li Managing Director of Overseas Market, Chengli Special Automobile Co. Ltd.