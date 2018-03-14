Pakistan’s biggest industries, machinery expo–ITIF Asia opens

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister Transport, Mass Transit, Labour, HR and Information has Inaugurated the 15th ITIF Asia 2018.

One of the country’s leading trade fair organizers E-Commerce Gateway is all set to organize Pakistan’s Biggest Machinery Expo, started in Karachi from 13th March to 14th & 15th March 2018. This prodigious event held at the Karachi Expo Center. These 3 days of events included Construction Machinery Asia, Engineering Asia, Machine Tools & Hardware Asia, Auto Transport & logistic Asia, Mines, Mineral & Metal Asia, Power & Alternative Energy Asia, Oil & Gas Asia & Fluid Pump Asia.

This large-scale machinery expo will have more than 450+ Chinese delegates attending the expo including China will be attending the exhibition. Furthermore, the expo will feature over 400 local and foreign exhibitors and is expected to be more than 35,000 people will be visiting, whereby all major players will get an opportunity to display and market their products and services. It will also give a platform to the international investors, manufacturers, traders and foreign entrepreneurs to interact with various segments of Pakistani consumers. As a result, the expo provides a boost to Pakistan’s economy by encouraging the machinery export sector.

The 15th International Auto, Transport & Logistics Asia– the biggest platform for the presentation of the products from Automobile industry, Commercial Vehicle industry, Railway Industry, Next-Gen Battery Industry and Airlines Industry.