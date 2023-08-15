LONDON – Pakistan’s iconic snooker player Mohammad Asif set a new record as he knocked out seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry in the qualifying round of the British Open 2023.

The World Snooker Tour shared the development on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating: “Muhammad Asif has beaten Stephen Hendry 4-2 to qualify for the British Open! Hendry opened with a 73. Asif finished with a 66”.

Muhammad Asif has beaten Stephen Hendry 4-2 to qualify for the @CazooUK British Open! Hendry opened with a 73. Asif finished with a 66.#BritishOpen pic.twitter.com/xYjBSntMCT — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) August 14, 2023

The legendary Pakistani cueist has won the prize money of three thousand pounds by making it to the main draw of 64 players.

Another Pakistani player Asjad Iqbal is also participating in the qualifying round. He is set to take on China’s Tian Pengfei on Wednesday.