Pakistan’s ambassador to UN Munir Akram calls of COAS Bajwa

Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, overall regional security situation, including the Afghanistan reconciliation process and Kashmir dispute were discussed, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

COAS appreciated the role and efforts being made by the mission in the service of Pakistan.

Spoilers of peace in Afghanistan risk regional instability: COAS

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad. COAS addressed participants of National Security and War Course (NSWC) – 21.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS dilated upon the evolving strategic and regional environment. Pakistan stands for peace within and all around, as it looks forward to acting as a bridge between regions, COAS said. Expounding on Pakistan’s support to Afghan Peace Process, COAS said that spoilers of peace in Afghanistan risk regional instability.

Expressing resolute support to the people of IIOJ&K, COAS stressed upon a peaceful and durable solution of Kashmir issue in line with relevant UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Sharing his vision of Pakistan Army, COAS underscored the need for continuous evaluation of existing doctrine and corresponding strategy to effectively deal with the evolving threats in various domains. COAS termed professionalism, competence and devotion to duty as hall mark of Pakistan Army and emphasised on realistic and futuristic training for maintaining perpetual operational readiness. Force modernization and induction of advanced technologies are imperative for maintaining qualitative edge over adversary, COAS remarked.

A well-equipped, well trained and motivated Army having unwavering support of its people can surmount any challenge, COAS emphasised adding that the forces that wish to undermine the unbreakable bond between Armed Forces and the nation are bound to fail.

Congratulating the participants on successful completion of their course, COAS advised them to stay focused on attaining professional excellence while remaining abreast with revolutionary advancements in warfare which are redefining national security.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed; President NDU.