Pakistan’s 71st Independence Day celebrated in Tehran

Tehran

Pakistan’s Independence Day was celebrated in Tehran with traditional fervor. An impressive ceremony was held in this morning at the Residence of Ambassador of Pakistan in which a large number of members of Pakistani community from all walks of life participated.

The ceremony commenced with hoisting of the national flag by Ambassador Riffat Masood whilst the children from Pakistan Embassy International School and College, Tehran recited the national anthem.

The messages of the honourable President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Justice (Rtd) Nasir-ul-Mulk were read out on this auspicious occasion.

Ambassador Riffat Masood, in her address, extended felicitations to members of the Pakistani community living in Iran on the Independence Day and urged them to renew their pledge to serve their country with dedication.

The Ambassador said that Pakistan was moving on the path of democracy and this is the third parliament being convened. Referring to the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected parliamentarians, she described it as a victory of the people of Pakistan.

She said the participation of youth, women and minorities in the recent elections was high and encouraging, which is a sign of continuation of democratic process in the country.

Referring to the scourge of terrorism and extremism in the country during the past years, she said the anti-terrorism operations of Zarb e Azb and Radd ul Fassad launched by the armed forces have broken the back of terrorists.—PR

