Pakistani’s stem cell transplanted in Shanghai

Our Correspondent

Islamabad

A 30-year-old Pakistani man successfully received transplantation of cord blood hematopoietic stem cells provided by China Stem Cell Group at Shanghai General Hospital’s Southern Division in Songjiang district, Chinese media reported on Thursday, says a message received here from Beijing.

He was the first foreigner to use Chinese cord blood hematopoietic stem cells. Since he was diagnosed with MDS, a blood disease, in 2010, the man has been relying on various blood transfusions to live. A transfusion dependency and further deterioration of his condition urged him to seek out medical treatment overseas.