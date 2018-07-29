Pakistanis reposed confidence in Imran Khan’s leadership: Yasmin

LAHORE : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that people of Pakistan have reposed confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan that is why PTI achieved massive victory in the recent general election.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore Sunday, she said that previous PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had taken effective steps to improve living standards of the common man.

She said that Imran Khan wants to bring improvement in the sectors of health and education across Pakistan on priority basis. Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that keeping in the view of the importance of safe drinking water, they will install filtration plants in every union council in Lahore, besides ensuring reconstruction of the existing water supply system.

She said that public sector schools and technical institutions will also be revived on modern lines.

