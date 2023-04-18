Pakistanis in low spirits as auto industry on verge of collapse while India rolls out first homegrown Mercedes

To many social media users, the automobile boom of neighboring country depicts the country’s booming economy as the GDP of the archrival nation hovers at around 4.4pc year, and now the second most populous nation is set to be the fastest-growing economy, which account for 15pc of growth across the globe.

In what seems to be a 180-degree situation with Pakistan, India managed to launch its first fully homegrown Mercedes electric car that gave a remarkable range of 850 kilometers on a single charge.

Dubbed EQS, the German carmaker rolled out the electric four-wheeler at its production facility in Maharashtra, which is often known to be the country’s financial hub. The Made in India car comprises top-notch technology, making it one of the most advanced electric cars.

New Delhi saw the growing economy while it also focused on shifting to electric vehicles as a way to curb pollution and limit dependence on fossil fuels. Amid the latest initiatives, the country pushed toward electric vehicles, including relaxation on subsidies, along with tax benefits.

On the other hand, the auto industry of Pakistan remained under pressure as it has been facing a crisis due to botched government policies that created the haphazard situation. The imposition of hefty taxes, duties, and tariffs on imported auto parts makes local car makers more vulnerable. Another major issue is skyrocketing costs of production and cost of raw materials, energy, and labor further add fuel to the fire.

The country’s auto industry also remained reluctant to adopt the latest technologies while experts also hinted at a lack of investment in research and development that made it hard to produce eco-friendly vehicles at nominal prices.

Netizens were quick to compare the ongoing situation with India

The ongoing economic crisis which caused huge blows to the country’s foreign exchange reserves badly affected the automobile manufacturers and assemblers and now insiders claim that auto industry is on the verge of shutting operation amid continued problems related to LCs.

Several giants like Millat Tractors already stopped their operations while other are operating at snail pace. Pak Suzuki Motor Company, Honda, Toyota, Kia and other car makers continue shutdown in wake of severe shortage of inventory.