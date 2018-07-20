Pakistanis express absolute support for people of IOK

Citizens from different walks of life celebrating 71st anniversary of Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan here on Thursday said United Nations must extend priority to investigate atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and it results be shared with all UN members.

These Pakistanis mainly comprising academicians were of unanimous opinion that Pakistan’s keenness for regional peace must not be construed as gesture of submissiveness and that concerted efforts are needed at every level to draw world attention towards the plight of the people of the Indian occupied Kashmir.

Prof. Talat Wizarat Head of Center for Policy and Area Studies Department, Institute of Business Management (IoBM) talking to APP said UN resolutions may not be obligatory but do hold a strong value in the present day of growing consciousness for human rights among the international community.

“World opinion in itself is important for every state particularly those aspiring to emerge as powers of any category,” said Dr. Wizarat, also a former chairperson of International Relations Department, Karachi University.

Reiterating that the right to self determination of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir must be urgently accepted she said the state was rightly cited as the jugular vein of Pakistan by Quaid e Azam all the way back 1946.

Head of Economic Research Center, IoBM and a senior economist Dr. Shahida Khan Vizarat supplementing Dr. Talat said significance of Kashmir for Pakistan has not changed in any way during past 70 years.

Kashmir’s geographical, economic, political and defence related positioning and above all the aspirations of the Kashmiris themselves makes it an integral part of Pakistan, she said in reply to a question.

Kashif Hussain, a senior journalist said hearts of the people of Pakistan and Kashmir beat together due to their unanimity in terms of religion, beliefs, culture and traditions.

“Pakistan and its people will always stand behind the people of Kashmir,” he said urging the international community to take notice of atrocities committed by Indian army in IoK and help implementation of UN resolutions that conform right to self determination of the people struggling for the cause for past 70 years.—APP

