All Pakistanis have equal rights as per constitution: Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD : Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal has said that all Pakistanis have equal rights per Constitution and no discriminatory policy is being adopted with anyone by the law enforcement agencies.

It was stated by him while responding to a Calling Attention Notice regarding alleged humiliation of Pashtoons of Pakistan at the hands of law enforcing agencies on one pretext or the other.

The minister said that Pashtoons have rendered great sacrifices in war against terrorism and for peace in the country. “We all respect them and their sacrifices as their role is appreciable for stability of Pakistan,” he maintained.

He said no discrimination is made with anyone on the basis of language, religion or region and everyone has equal rights in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan is hosting Afghan refugees for years and it has to observe whether any of them got citizenship as per laws of Pakistan. He exhorted that there is no policy to discriminate them with anyone.

Orignally published by NNI