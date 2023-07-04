Though the Pakistani passport is considered better than only three countries including Afghanistan yet there are also countries where Pakistanis can travel without a visa.

According to the Visa Index report, Pakistani passport holders can travel to 11 countries and states without obtaining a visa.

These countries include Cook Islands, Dominica, Haiti, Micronesia, Montserrat, Niue, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tajikistan, Gambia, Trinidad and Tobago.

In addition to these, Pakistani passport holders can easily obtain a visa upon arrival in 21 countries including Qatar, Somalia, Maldives, Senegal, Rwanda, and Cambodia.