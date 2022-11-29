Pakistanis can make Play Store Purchases via credit/debit cards from Dec 1; confirms Google

Islamabad: Users in Pakistan will be able to make Play Store purchases using credit or debit cards beginning December 1.

“Google Play is and will remain accessible to all users in Pakistan. However, the payment options available may change over time. Due to local requirements, users in Pakistan will be able to make Play Store purchases only with credit or debit card beginning December 1, 2022, until other payment methods are made available.” Google said in a statement.

For the past few days, there has been a lot of talk about the Google Play Store “closing” in Pakistan on December 1, but it has now been proven that this is not the case. From December 1, users in Pakistan will be able to make Play Store purchases using credit or debit cards but will not be able to pay for apps using their mobile balance.

“Any move with regards to the blocking of payments under DCB is not only going to impact the data usage of the telcos in case of gaming and entertainment apps but also will have a negative impact on the freelancers,”

Will I be able to download apps from Google Play Store after December 1?

The State Bank of Pakistan cancelled the Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) for cellular mobile operators, leaving the offer at $34 million. Following this, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and four mobile operators wrote to the central bank. In a letter to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Technology and Telecom Minister Amin Ul Haque stated that SBP had authorized IT-related payments under $100,000 through designated commercial banks, including mobile app purchases and subscription services (Play Store).

Contrarily, in September 2022, the SBP cancelled the designation of banks for making Playstore payments on behalf of the telecom operator/cellular mobile operators.