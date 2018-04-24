Pakistanis among world’s most intelligent people: Gen Zubair

Quetta

Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mehmood Hayat on Monday said Pakistanis are among the most intelligent people in the world.

‘Pakistanis are one of the most intelligent people and I am not saying this because I am a Pakistani but because I have visited 50 countries across the world and met people there,’ General Zubair said while addressing a seminar on Nationalism Pakistaniat in Quetta.

‘One of the most intelligent nation on the face of this Earth is Pakistan,’ he added. The CJCSC while citing the example of an eight-year-old girl who expresses herself through poetry said, ‘This is [an example of] the Pakistaniat we stand up for.’

‘This makes you so special,’ he added while addressing the crowd. However, General Zubair lamented, ‘An environment was created which made it seem that Pakistanis are extremists and hostile but this is not true.’ ‘You have the potential and that is what I have come here to tell you,’ he continued.

The CJCSC further said, ‘Our children have such dynamic personalities and innovative and creative minds.

‘Citing an international survey on people’s willingness to fight for their country, General Zubair said, ‘Of 194 countries surveyed, Pakistan ranked number two in willingness of citizens to fight for their country.’—INP