Pakistaniat: Preserving it as a unifying force | By Minhas Majeed Khan

Pakistaniat: Preserving it as a unifying force

PAKISTANIAT represents Pakistan’s shared identity and cultural heritage, fostering unity and solidarity among its diverse population. Preserving Pakistaniat is crucial for nurturing a strong national identity transcending regional and linguistic differences. In today’s globalized world, societies risk losing their cultural uniqueness, making preserving Pakistaniat even more critical. Threats like globalization, sectarian divisions, extremism and neglect of cultural heritage pose challenges to Pakistaniat’s preservation. By safeguarding Pakistaniat, future generations can navigate the world’s complexities while staying connected to their roots and maintaining a cohesive and resilient national identity.

The concept of Pakistaniat has a rich history dating back to the independence of Pakistan in 1947. Leaders who fought for independence were instrumental in developing a unique national identity that has remained a unifying force. The emergence of Pakistaniat can be traced back to specific historical circumstances, embodying the Pakistani populace’s collective experiences, values and aspirations. Its comprehensive nature encompasses diverse cultural influences contributing to Pakistan’s rich heritage, including language, traditions, arts and religious practices. Pakistaniat serves as a formidable force that unites people from various regions, ethnicities and backgrounds, instilling a profound sense of shared identity and national pride. One must delve into Pakistan’s historical context to fully appreciate its significance as a cohesive entity that continues to shape its cultural identity.

Pakistan’s cultural expressions, including traditional arts, languages, music and cuisine, exemplify the richness and uniqueness of Pakistaniat. Truck art, pottery and handicrafts showcase artistic talent and cultural heritage, while languages like Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi and Pashto celebrate linguistic diversity. Music genres such as qawwali, ghazals and folk music pay homage to Pakistani traditions and the cuisine reflects a fusion of flavours from different regions. Pakistaniat is integrated into the curriculum, fostering cultural awareness and a sense of belonging among students. They learn about national heroes and historical events and participate in traditional arts, cultural festivals, dances and music, strengthening their connection to Pakistaniat.

The government, educational institutions and cultural organizations prioritize preserving and promoting Pakistani culture through resource allocation and establishing cultural centres like the Lok Virsa Museum. Technology plays a crucial role in preserving and disseminating Pakistaniat with online platforms offering access to virtual museums and archives and social media facilitating cultural exchange and personal storytelling. Inter-generational dialogue and community involvement are essential for passing down Pakistaniat, with programs and events fostering knowledge exchange and storytelling. Community elders, artistes and cultural experts serve as custodians, bridging the generational divide and ensuring the preservation of Pakistaniat.

Their efforts create a harmonious interplay between the wisdom of the past and future aspirations, leaving a lasting legacy for future generations. Recognizing the significance of cultural expressions, integrating Pakistaniat into education, collaboration among stakeholders, utilizing digital platforms and engaging in intergenerational dialogue are key strategies for preserving and transmitting Pakistaniat as a unifying force for future generations. This is crucial in addressing the challenges faced by Pakistan and fostering a strong national identity. Education is vital in imparting knowledge of Pakistan’s history, cultural practices and linguistic diversity, while community engagement through events and workshops promotes Pakistaniat.

Involving community elders, artistes and cultural experts as mentors enhances the transfer of cultural wisdom. Technology can be utilized to promote Pakistaniat through online resources, virtual exhibitions and social media platforms. By nurturing a deep understanding and appreciation of Pakistaniat, Pakistan can cultivate a generation of proud and engaged individuals contributing to nation’s progress and resilience.

Hence, preserving Pakistaniat is crucial in Pakistan as it serves as a unifying force that encompasses the country’s national identity, cultural heritage and shared values. It is important to integrate Pakistaniat into education, foster collaboration among stakeholders, utilize technology and promote intergenerational dialogue. By safeguarding Pakistaniat, Pakistan can nurture a strong and cohesive national identity, instil pride and belonging among its diverse population and create a resilient and unified nation for future generations.

—The writer is Assistant Professor, Department of International Relations, University of Peshawar

Email: [email protected]