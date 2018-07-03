Pakistani youth determined to deliver to country

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The high level of enthusiasm among the participants continued on the second day of the six-day long Young Leaders Conference (YLC), 2018. The founding partner English Biscuit Manufacturers (Private) Limited was also the sponsor of the second day of this premier event. The theme of the day celebrated the major milestones of Pakistan through a diverse panel of industry icons. The theme explored 3Ps, the philosophical and psychological setup of the region along with the possibilities that lie within the country. Talking about the YLC theme, Ayesha Janjua, Head of Marketing at EBM, said “Youth of today will inherit the nation tomorrow, hence it is crucial for them to understand the foundation on which our nation was built and the current scenario on which it stands. This will enable our future leaders to identify and work towards the possibilities that lie ahead.” Renowned trainer and founding member of School of Leadership, Shireen Naqvi started proceedings in her capacity as ‘Day Champ’, providing participants with valuable insights about the possibilities and challenges of the country.

