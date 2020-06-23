Pakistani Wushu players pass online fitness test

Islamabad

A total of 14 Pakistan players have passed the online fitness test organized by the Asian Wushu Federation (AWF). “Almost all international players have passed the top level fitness test while the rest are being instructed to re-appear on July 10 for their fitness,” Malik Iftikhar Ahmed, President Pakistan Wushu Federation told APP on Monday. He said last month it was announced to hold an online fitness test through un-edited videos of five minutes with set gadgets for Wushu Kung-Fu fitness. “It was also in the programme to give weight target in kilograms as per body weight. The videos which arrived up to June 15 were considered,” he said.—APP