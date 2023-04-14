Wrestlers from Pakistan failed to compete at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan after landing at the wrong airport and being deported to Dubai as a result, in another dark day for the Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF).

The four-member Pakistani contingent including wrestlers Mohammad Bilal, Commonwealth Games Bronze medal winner Inayatullah and Nouman Zaka along with coach Ghulam Fareed reportedly landed at the Almaty International Airport and were denied a visa-on-arrival which is only issued at Astana.

Every effort was made to help the wrestlers reach their destination from Dubai but no flights could be arranged meaning all three missed their scheduled matches.

PWF vice-president Arshad Sattar confirmed that Pakistan could not apply for proper visas due to a shortage of time and that the federation was assured that the problem will be taken care of when the team arrived.

The Asian Wrestling Championships hold great importance for countries and wrestlers alike as only those featuring in the competition are allowed to take part in the World Championships which are scheduled to be held in September this year.

The World Championships will also serve as a qualifying yardstick for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Arshad Sattar has assured that Pakistan will be able to participate in the World Championships as the missed event was not due to a fault on their end.