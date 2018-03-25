Pakistani women playing vital role in development of country: Interior Minister

NAROWAL : Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal has said that Pakistani women are playing a vital role in the development of the country by working along with men.

He expressed these views while addressing a function at the Government College for Women in Narowal Saturday. He said that PML-N won 2013 general election for its manifesto of promotion of quality education.

The Minister said that current government has established three universities in Narowal and students from other cities are also getting higher education in these universities. He said that a Medical College will soon be completed and a veterinary university is being set up in Narowal.

Ahsan Iqbal pointed out that a University has also been established in Gwadar for the promotion of education. He said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will likely inaugurate various development projects in the city next month.

