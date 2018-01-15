Pakistani woman activist born in Kashmir honored N-Peace Award in Thailand

Bangkok

Pakistani woman born in Kashmir, Ms Farhat Asif received N-Peace Award managed by UNDP, in partnership with the Government of Canada and the Institute for Inclusive Security, Washington DC in Bangkok Thailand.

Farhat Asif received this award in the category “ Campaign for Action” for her tireless services as a prominent academic who brings together government officials, NGOs, think-tanks and educational institutions to raise the importance of women’s involvement in peace negotiations. This award recognizes individuals who has worked at the policy and decision-making levels to advance the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) Agenda, specifically at the sub-national levels. One woman and one man across all N-Peace countries is recognized under this award.

Through her initiate Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies and Centre for Women Peace and Security, Farhat ensures women’s participation in different Pakistani social, political and economic aspects.

“At the core of everything I do I the desire to establish collaborative thinking to arrive at solutions that are inclusive, and that positively affect women in conflict zones,” The N-Peace awards recognize peace builders’ efforts for women at the grassroots level. The winners support services for women affected by post-conflict violence, access to education and training services, campaigning for more women in local and national leadership positions, and advocating for women’s rights in conflict-ridden areas in the Asia-Pacific region.

This year, eleven winners under three categories were recognized from seven participating countries (Afghanistan, Pakistan, Myanmar, Nepal, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and the Philippines).—NNI