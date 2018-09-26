Daily Pakistan Observer -

Pakistani wins $1m lottery

Observer Report
Dubai

A Pakistani businessman became a millionaire Tuesday when he was announced the winner of a lottery in Dubai.
According to Khaleej Times, Nouman Arif, a 32-year-old from Peshawar, had purchased a Dubai Duty Free ticket for the first time.
He won $1 million after his ticket number 0241 in Series 281 was picked in the draw.
Arif, who owns a bike leasing company, is the 16th Pakistani national to win $1 million in the promotion since its inception in 1999. “Thank you Dubai Duty Free for providing this life-changing experience to become a dollar millionaire,” he said.

