Pakistani volunteers fighting Covid-19 in Tianjin China

Pakistani volunteers fighting COVID-19 in the Chi-nese city of Tianjin, China Economic Net reported on Friday.

“I hope to do something (in fight against COVID-19) when China needs as Chinese govern-ment and people give me the opportunity to study here,” said Akhtar Islam, a Pakistani student from Nankai University, China.

Akhtar, Yasra Sayyed, a Pakistani, and an Egyp-tian student made a volunteer team under the guid-ance of Mr. Sun Wei a teacher of Nankai Univer-sity, to help finish the nucleic acid test at the Jinnan campus.

They work outsides from 12 am to 10.30 pm every day, including keeping people in line for the nucleic acid test, giving instructions for them to keep distance, and cooperating with the volunteers and health workers. Volunteers have to brave the cold weather as it is the coldest period in northern China.

When given a bottle with hot water to keep warm, Yasra always hesitates to receive. “I dare not to receive that bottle and I am afraid that there are not enough bottles for all volunteers,” she said.

“I didn’t feel tired or cold. I felt amazing and I enjoy my volunteer work,” said Yasra. She told China Economic Net (CEN) that “I went for nucleic acid test at night and saw different people volunteer-ing and serving people even in freezing cold weather. This greatly motivated me to become a volunteer too.

And most importantly, I have always been inter-ested and involved in volunteer work in Pakistan too.”

Akhtar said, “Working as a volunteer provides an opportunity to develop new skills and build on existing experience and knowledge. And the main reason is that it is a chance to give something back to the community.

I have been studying in China since 2019 and I saw that how much Chinse government has done to curb the pandemic.”

Yasra said, “Since I came to China, I have only seen the great hospitality of Chinese people. When I came to China, I didn’t feel that I am alone, because the people here were very supportive.”

She added that “I grew up in Pakistan. I have heard of the friendship between Pakistan and China since childhood. So, I always have a good image of China in my mind, and then the rapid development of China in every field plays a pivotal role in influ-encing me to pursue my higher studies in China.”

Yasra thought the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has a great impact on the lives of individuals because of its potential benefits in the economic prosperity and sustainable development.

CPEC will overcome the challenges faced in economic development, energy and social welfare, ultimately improving the quality of life. Most im-portantly CPEC will strengthen the friendship be-tween Pakistan and China.

Yasra, as a student majoring in microbial and biochemical pharmacy, thought that CPEC can play a key role in mutual cooperation between Chinese and Pakistani pharmaceutical industries and re-search work.

Akhtar said China and Pakistan need to enhance cooperation on earth sciences as today’s world is facing and coping with environmental challenges. Emphasis on research on earth sciences can also support CPEC projects and local people’s wellbeing.

It can help both countries by providing solutions for adverse environmental issues, early warning of natural hazards, efficient utilization of natural re-sources, sustainable development, and tackling cli-mate change.

For the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, Akhtar said, “I believe it will have positive effects for the long term. It will spread more love and bring joy among people. I think it is an opportunity to build a better world through sports.”—INP