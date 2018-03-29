Pakistani volunteer wins Commonwealth Points of Light award

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has recognised Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, of Pakistan as the 31st Commonwealth Point of Light in honour of his exceptional voluntary service creating Pakistan’s largest micro-finance organisation that is benefitting hundreds of thousands of disadvantaged people.

In the lead-up to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London on 19-20 April, The Queen – as Head of the Commonwealth – is thanking inspirational volunteers across the 53 Commonwealth nations for the difference they are making in their communities and beyond.

By sharing these stories of service, the Heads of Government meeting will celebrate inspirational acts of volunteering across the Commonwealth and help inspire others to make their own contribution to tackling some of the greatest social challenges of our time.

Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib is the founder of ‘Akhuwat’, the largest micro-finance organisation in Pakistan, which provides interest-free loans to disadvantaged people so they can develop sustainable incomes. Since its inception in 2001, Amjad has opened 700 branches in 350 cities across Pakistan, enabling over 600,000 people to become self-reliant. The charity has provided more than £345 million interest free loans while retaining a recovery rate of 99.96%, with all operational costs covered by donations. The charity also supports education initiatives, including ‘Akhuwat College’, which opened in 2015 and provides a residential facility for students who cannot afford quality education, and ‘Akhuwat University’, which will open in November 2018 as Pakistan’s first free university, supporting over 600 students.

Each Commonwealth Point of Light will receive a personalised certificate signed by Her Majesty The Queen as Head of the Commonwealth.