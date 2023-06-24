Pakistan has a diverse higher education system with both state run and private educational institutions, and some of these institutions produced highly skilled professionals who have made significant contributions However, it is true that several issues exist within the country education system that can affect the quality of education in some varsities.

Despite having dozens of prestigious universities, it is miserable that only a single Pakistani university currently ranks among the top 100 universities in Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

As per the fresh report shared by THE, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) was the only varsity that was ranked among Pakistani universities on the list. University of Management and Technology UMT and Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad followed QUA but they could not make it to top 100.

Here’s the full ranking:

Sr. No. University Ranking 1. Quaid-i-Azam University 98 2. University of Management and Technology =116 3. Government College University Faisalabad 136 4. University of Engineering and Technology Taxila =142 5. Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan =149 6. COMSATS University Islamabad =174 7. International Islamic University Islamabad =177 8. Hazara University Mansehra =181 9. University of Malakand =186 10. Riphah International University =196 11. University of Agriculture Faisalabad 201-250 12. Bahria University 201-250 13. Dow University of Health Sciences 201-250 14. Islamia University Bahawalpur 201-250 15. Lahore University of Management Sciences 201-250 16. University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar 251-300 17. University of Lahore 251-300 18. National University of Sciences and Technology 251-300 19. University of Peshawar 251-300 20. Punjab University 251-300 21. University of Gujrat 301-350 22. University of Sargodha 301-350 23. Bahauddin Zakariya University 351-400 24. PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi 351-400 25. University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore 351-400 26. University of Engineering and Technology Lahore 401-500 27. Lahore College for Women’s University 401-500 28. Government College University Lahore 501-600 29. Karachi University 601+ 30. Aga Khan University Reporter 31. Air University Reporter 32. Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar Reporter 33. CECOS University of Science and Information Technology Peshawar Reporter 34. University of Central Punjab Reporter 35. City University of Science and Information Technology Peshawar Reporter 36. DHA Suffa University Reporter 37. University of Education Lahore Reporter 38. University of Engineering and Technology Mardan Reporter 39. Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology Reporter 40. Government College Women University Faisalabad Reporter 41. Government College Women University Sialkot Reporter 42. Greenwich University Reporter 43. Ilma University Reporter 44. Islamia College Peshawar Reporter 45. Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology Reporter 46. Khyber Medical University Reporter 47. Mirpur University of Science and Technology Reporter 48. MNS University of Agriculture Multan Reporter 49. National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences Reporter 50. National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) Reporter 51. Rawalpindi Medical University Reporter 52. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University Peshawar Reporter 53. Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Reporter 54. Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology Reporter 55. Ziauddin University Reporter

Let it be known that The Asia University Rankings rank institutions on 13 performance indicators while this year’s rankings include 669 universities from 31 countries.

Top 10 universities on THE Asia University Rankings 2023.