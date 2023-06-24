Pakistan has a diverse higher education system with both state run and private educational institutions, and some of these institutions produced highly skilled professionals who have made significant contributions However, it is true that several issues exist within the country education system that can affect the quality of education in some varsities.
Despite having dozens of prestigious universities, it is miserable that only a single Pakistani university currently ranks among the top 100 universities in Times Higher Education World University Rankings.
As per the fresh report shared by THE, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) was the only varsity that was ranked among Pakistani universities on the list. University of Management and Technology UMT and Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad followed QUA but they could not make it to top 100.
Here’s the full ranking:
|Sr. No.
|University
|Ranking
|1.
|Quaid-i-Azam University
|98
|2.
|University of Management and Technology
|=116
|3.
|Government College University Faisalabad
|136
|4.
|University of Engineering and Technology Taxila
|=142
|5.
|Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan
|=149
|6.
|COMSATS University Islamabad
|=174
|7.
|International Islamic University Islamabad
|=177
|8.
|Hazara University Mansehra
|=181
|9.
|University of Malakand
|=186
|10.
|Riphah International University
|=196
|11.
|University of Agriculture Faisalabad
|201-250
|12.
|Bahria University
|201-250
|13.
|Dow University of Health Sciences
|201-250
|14.
|Islamia University Bahawalpur
|201-250
|15.
|Lahore University of Management Sciences
|201-250
|16.
|University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar
|251-300
|17.
|University of Lahore
|251-300
|18.
|National University of Sciences and Technology
|251-300
|19.
|University of Peshawar
|251-300
|20.
|Punjab University
|251-300
|21.
|University of Gujrat
|301-350
|22.
|University of Sargodha
|301-350
|23.
|Bahauddin Zakariya University
|351-400
|24.
|PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi
|351-400
|25.
|University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore
|351-400
|26.
|University of Engineering and Technology Lahore
|401-500
|27.
|Lahore College for Women’s University
|401-500
|28.
|Government College University Lahore
|501-600
|29.
|Karachi University
|601+
|30.
|Aga Khan University
|Reporter
|31.
|Air University
|Reporter
|32.
|Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar
|Reporter
|33.
|CECOS University of Science and Information Technology Peshawar
|Reporter
|34.
|University of Central Punjab
|Reporter
|35.
|City University of Science and Information Technology Peshawar
|Reporter
|36.
|DHA Suffa University
|Reporter
|37.
|University of Education Lahore
|Reporter
|38.
|University of Engineering and Technology Mardan
|Reporter
|39.
|Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology
|Reporter
|40.
|Government College Women University Faisalabad
|Reporter
|41.
|Government College Women University Sialkot
|Reporter
|42.
|Greenwich University
|Reporter
|43.
|Ilma University
|Reporter
|44.
|Islamia College Peshawar
|Reporter
|45.
|Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology
|Reporter
|46.
|Khyber Medical University
|Reporter
|47.
|Mirpur University of Science and Technology
|Reporter
|48.
|MNS University of Agriculture Multan
|Reporter
|49.
|National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences
|Reporter
|50.
|National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS)
|Reporter
|51.
|Rawalpindi Medical University
|Reporter
|52.
|Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University Peshawar
|Reporter
|53.
|Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University
|Reporter
|54.
|Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology
|Reporter
|55.
|Ziauddin University
|Reporter
Let it be known that The Asia University Rankings rank institutions on 13 performance indicators while this year’s rankings include 669 universities from 31 countries.
Top 10 universities on THE Asia University Rankings 2023.
|Sr. No.
|University
|Country
|Ranking
|1.
|Tsinghua University
|China
|1
|2.
|Peking University
|China
|2
|3.
|National University of Singapore
|Singapore
|3
|4.
|University of Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|4
|5.
|Nanyang Technological University
|Singapore
|5
|6.
|Chinese University of Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|6
|7.
|The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
|Hong Kong
|7
|8.
|University of Tokyo
|Japan
|8
|9.
|Fudan University
|China
|9
|10.
|Shanghai Jiao Tong University
|China
|10